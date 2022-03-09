After Blinken Gave the 'Green Light,' Biden Shoots Down Poland's Jet Transfer to Ukraine

On Tuesday afternoon Poland announced a plan to send MIG-29 jets to Ukraine as Russian President Vladimir Putin continues his ruthless assault on the country from the air.

"The authorities of the Republic of Poland, after consultations between the President and the Government, are ready to deploy – immediately and free of charge – all their MIG-29 jets to the Ramstein Air Base and place them at the disposal of the Government of the United States of America," the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs released in a statement. "At the same time, Poland requests the United States to provide us with used aircraft with corresponding operational capabilities. Poland is ready to immediately establish the conditions of purchase of the planes. The Polish Government also requests other NATO Allies – owners of MIG-29 jets – to act in the same vein."

Over the weekend, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said giving Ukraine jets through Poland would get a "green light."

Secretary of State Antony Blinken stating moments ago the U.S. gives the green light to Poland to donate its 28 MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine.



U.S. would compensate Poland by giving it 28 F-16s.



Discussions are ongoing about the details.



There’s no time! Do it tomorrow!



???????? pic.twitter.com/pIYlVlWpER — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) March 6, 2022

But shortly after the announcement, the Pentagon tapped the breaks on the idea. Later in the evening, it was announced the transfer would not happen and that the idea was an "untenable" position for NATO.

We will continue consulting with our Allies and partners about our ongoing security assistance to Ukraine, because, in fact, Poland’s proposal shows just some of the complexities this issue presents. (2/4) — John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) March 8, 2022

It is simply not clear to us that there is a substantive rationale for it. We will continue to consult with Poland and our other NATO allies about this issue and the difficult logistical challenges it presents, but we do not believe Poland’s proposal is a tenable one. (4/4) — John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) March 8, 2022

Republican Senator Ben Sasse is blasting the move and questioning how supplying jets, not U.S. troops, is any different than providing other kinds of weapons to Ukraine.

"President Biden should explain exactly why he vetoed fighter jets for Ukraine. Two days ago, the Secretary of State gave a green light to MiG transfers but now the Department of Defense is raising red flags — what's going on? Let’s be very clear: Ukrainians are getting Javelins and Stingers from NATO territory — so why exactly does President Biden think that Ukrainian MiGs, flown by Ukrainian pilots, would be shot down over NATO territory while they're on their way to defend Ukrainian airspace? The administration isn’t leading from behind — they’re not leading, period," Sasse released in a statement after the decision.