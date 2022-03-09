Foreign Policy

After Blinken Gave the 'Green Light,' Biden Shoots Down Poland's Jet Transfer to Ukraine

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Mar 09, 2022 7:20 AM
Source: (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

On Tuesday afternoon Poland announced a plan to send MIG-29 jets to Ukraine as Russian President Vladimir Putin continues his ruthless assault on the country from the air. 

"The authorities of the Republic of Poland, after consultations between the President and the Government, are ready to deploy – immediately and free of charge – all their MIG-29 jets to the Ramstein Air Base and place them at the disposal of the Government of the United States of America," the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs released in a statement. "At the same time, Poland requests the United States to provide us with used aircraft with corresponding operational capabilities. Poland is ready to immediately establish the conditions of purchase of the planes. The Polish Government also requests other NATO Allies – owners of MIG-29 jets – to act in the same vein."

Over the weekend, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said giving Ukraine jets through Poland would get a "green light." 

But shortly after the announcement, the Pentagon tapped the breaks on the idea. Later in the evening, it was announced the transfer would not happen and that the idea was an "untenable" position for NATO. 

Republican Senator Ben Sasse is blasting the move and questioning how supplying jets, not U.S. troops, is any different than providing other kinds of weapons to Ukraine. 

"President Biden should explain exactly why he vetoed fighter jets for Ukraine. Two days ago, the Secretary of State gave a green light to MiG transfers but now the Department of Defense is raising red flags — what's going on? Let’s be very clear: Ukrainians are getting Javelins and Stingers from NATO territory — so why exactly does President Biden think that Ukrainian MiGs, flown by Ukrainian pilots, would be shot down over NATO territory while they're on their way to defend Ukrainian airspace? The administration isn’t leading from behind — they’re not leading, period," Sasse released in a statement after the decision. 

