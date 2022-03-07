Andrew Cuomo

Andrew Cuomo's Comeback Tour Is Here

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Mar 07, 2022 10:30 AM
  Share   Tweet
Andrew Cuomo's Comeback Tour Is Here

Source: AP Photo/Richard Drew

When former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned in disgrace last year after a series of sexual misconduct allegations and a nursing home scandal that left thousands of elderly people dead, it was only a matter of time before he came crawling back into public life. 

Over the weekend, Cuomo's comeback tour appears to have officially started. On his Twitter page, Cuomo posted a video and claimed there are plenty of things to "cancel" or be outraged about, implying his conduct is not one of them. 

Meanwhile, the ex-governor's brother, Chris Cuomo, is in an ongoing legal battle with CNN. Network executives helped cover up the nursing home scandal and used official newsgathering resources to target Governor Cuomo's female accusers. 

"[Former CNN President Jeff] Zucker had fired Chris Cuomo two months earlier, when it was revealed that he was more involved than previously known in helping his brother, Andrew Cuomo, navigate a cascade of sexual harrasment allegations. Chris Cuomo enjoyed a close personal relationship with Zucker, as was true for many star anchors at the network, and the CNN president initially defended Chris Cuomo when he came under fire for ethically questionable Cuomo-on-Cuomo interviews at the beginning of the pandemic—interviews that Zucker and Gollust reportedly had a personal hand in booking," Vanity Fair reports. Gollust was in an undisclosed relationship with Zucker and had previously worked as a communications staffer for Governor Cuomo. 

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
'Total Failure'? Russian Intelligence Official Allegedly Warns of Disaster in Ukraine
Guy Benson
'Something Must Be Wrong': Why Hasn't the 40-Mile Russian Convoy Outside Kyiv Moved in Days?
Matt Vespa
Fact Check: Who Actually Benefits from Student Loan Forgiveness?
VIP
Spencer Brown

Polling Firm Warns Democrats Face Political Extinction
VIP
Katie Pavlich
DeSantis Expected to Sign 15-Week Abortion Ban Into Law
Madeline Leesman
Hospital Pauses Hormone Therapy Treatment for Transgender Children Amid Child Abuse Investigations
Madeline Leesman
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular