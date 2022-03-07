Andrew Cuomo's Comeback Tour Is Here

When former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned in disgrace last year after a series of sexual misconduct allegations and a nursing home scandal that left thousands of elderly people dead, it was only a matter of time before he came crawling back into public life.

Over the weekend, Cuomo's comeback tour appears to have officially started. On his Twitter page, Cuomo posted a video and claimed there are plenty of things to "cancel" or be outraged about, implying his conduct is not one of them.

If you want to cancel something — cancel the federal gridlock, cancel the incompetence, cancel the infighting. Cancel crime, cancel homelessness. Cancel education inequality. Cancel poverty. Cancel racism.



Be outraged, but be outraged at what really matters pic.twitter.com/eyQ0YuV4dN — Andrew Cuomo (@andrewcuomo) March 6, 2022

We in NY showed that the Democratic Party can still be that party-the party that improves lives. We raised the minimum wage to $15. We passed the strongest gun safety laws. We enacted free college tuition for the middle class & paid leave



We changed lives and led the nation. pic.twitter.com/yv2UpRASSA — Andrew Cuomo (@andrewcuomo) March 7, 2022

Meanwhile, the ex-governor's brother, Chris Cuomo, is in an ongoing legal battle with CNN. Network executives helped cover up the nursing home scandal and used official newsgathering resources to target Governor Cuomo's female accusers.

"[Former CNN President Jeff] Zucker had fired Chris Cuomo two months earlier, when it was revealed that he was more involved than previously known in helping his brother, Andrew Cuomo, navigate a cascade of sexual harrasment allegations. Chris Cuomo enjoyed a close personal relationship with Zucker, as was true for many star anchors at the network, and the CNN president initially defended Chris Cuomo when he came under fire for ethically questionable Cuomo-on-Cuomo interviews at the beginning of the pandemic—interviews that Zucker and Gollust reportedly had a personal hand in booking," Vanity Fair reports. Gollust was in an undisclosed relationship with Zucker and had previously worked as a communications staffer for Governor Cuomo.