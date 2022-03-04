As War Rages, Biden Has Weekend Plans

As Russian President Vladimir Putin continues his unrelenting assault on Ukrainian citizens, committing war crimes through the use of cluster bombs and attacking nuclear sites in the country, President Joe Biden is headed home to Delaware for the weekend.

"In the evening, the President will travel to Wilmington, Delaware, where he will remain over the weekend," the White House daily schedule states.

Biden also went to Delaware last weekend for a family funeral. He has spent 35 weekends at home since taking office in January 2021.

Meanwhile, Congress is preparing an emergency package for Ukraine.

The House and Senate have recessed for the weekend despite bipartisan calls for immediate congressional action on an emergency aid package for Ukraine. #TWTFrontPagehttps://t.co/9uXwqPbrVM — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) March 4, 2022

On the domestic front, inflation continues to rise, gas prices are set to hit records and the southern border is still completely overrun. Inflation isn't keeping up with wages, even as Americans receive raises. Lawmakers are looking for options through the Federal Reserve to ease the inflation burden on American families.

Georgetown Professor Nada Eissa: High inflation means "we have a bumpy road ahead...we have very little room to act" pic.twitter.com/Azu1DXhuyq — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 4, 2022

Fox News' Dagen McDowell: "Wages are NOT keeping up with inflation." pic.twitter.com/PLudEFo8TT — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 4, 2022