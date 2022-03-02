Elon Musk Fact Checks Joe Biden on Electric Vehicles

During his State of the Union address Tuesday night, President Joe Biden pledged to build 500,000 electric charging stations across the country.

"We’ll create good jobs for millions of Americans, modernizing roads, airports, ports, and waterways all across America. And we’ll do it all to withstand the devastating effects of the climate crisis and promote environmental justice," Biden said. "We’ll build a national network of 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations."

On Twitter, Biden touted Ford and GM for their production of electric cars.

Tesla founder Elon Musk, who the White House has been ignoring, took notice and fact checked Biden on the numbers.

In August, Biden hosted an electric vehical summit at the White House. Musk was deliberately not invited because his workers aren't unionized.

"Well, we, of course, welcome the efforts of all automakers who recognize the potential of an electric vehicle future and support efforts that will help reach the president's goal. And certainly, Tesla is one of those companies," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters last year. "Today, it's the three largest employers of the United Auto Workers, and the UAW president who will stand with President Biden as he announces his ambitious new target, but I would not expect this is the last time we talk about clean cars, the move toward electric vehicles, and we look forward to having a range of partners in that effort."

Musk responded to the snub at the Code Conference a month later.

"You know, Biden held this EV summit, didn't invite Tesla. Invited GM, Ford, Chrysler, and UAW. An EV summit on the White House. Didn't mention Tesla once, and praised GM and Ford for leading the EV revolution. Does this sound maybe a little biased or something? And you know, just, it's not the friendliest administration. Seems to be controlled by unions as far as I can tell," Musk said.