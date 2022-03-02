Biden Ripped for Ignoring Afghanistan During State of the Union

During his hour long State of the Union address Tuesday night on Capitol Hill, President Joe Biden failed to acknowledge the end of America's longest war and the 13 U.S. troops who were killed during the administration's chaotic exit from the country.

No mention of the Afghanistan withdrawal last year in Biden's SOTU speech. It's almost as if the administration doesn't want to talk about the thousands of Afghans we left behind. — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) March 2, 2022

The left is pissed because I called out Biden's botched withdrawal from Afghanistan that left 13 of America’s finest in a flag-draped coffin.



They are mad because a speech was “interrupted”.



Ask the the families who lost their loved ones how interrupted their lives are now. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 2, 2022

To the 13 American families who lost loved ones in Afghanistan in August, you deserved to be recognized by the President tonight.



Americans remember your sacrifice, and we are forever indebted to you. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) March 2, 2022

Biden mentioned "Afghanistan" twice, only in reference to burn pits & cancer. No mention of the Taliban takeover following his disastrous & botched U.S. military withdrawal. No mention of the 13 heroic U.S. service members murdered by an ISIS-K suicide bomber at Kabul's airport. pic.twitter.com/ad7ndEM026 — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) March 2, 2022

13 brave Americans lost their lives helping U.S. citizens and our allies evacuate Afghanistan this summer. President Biden didn't once mention their sacrifice tonight. — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) March 2, 2022

Here are the 13 troops that were killed in the failed withdrawal from Afghanistan that Biden failed to mention at the #sotu tonight pic.twitter.com/M3DRn2h5n7 — Amber Smith (@AmberSmithUSA) March 2, 2022

Republican Congressman Michael Waltz, who served in Afghanistan as a Green Beret for the U.S. Army, ripped Biden for the omission during an interview Tuesday morning.

ZERO mention of the Afghanistan withdrawal from Biden in his SOTU speech?



What a disgraceful whitewash. 13 American Gold Star moms and thousands of Afghan allies deserve answers. — Rep. Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) March 2, 2022

"Zero mention, nothing on Afghanistan. Just, frankly, what a slap in the face to those Gold Star mom, to our allies that we left behind and to our service members who are at some point are going to have to go back over to deal with this terrorism problem," Waltz said during an interview with Fox Business.

Watch the latest video at foxbusiness.com