Biden Ripped for Ignoring Afghanistan During State of the Union

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Mar 02, 2022 12:00 PM
Source: Jason Minto/U.S. Air Force via AP

During his hour long State of the Union address Tuesday night on Capitol Hill, President Joe Biden failed to acknowledge the end of America's longest war and the 13 U.S. troops who were killed during the administration's chaotic exit from the country. 

Republican Congressman Michael Waltz, who served in Afghanistan as a Green Beret for the U.S. Army, ripped Biden for the omission during an interview Tuesday morning. 

"Zero mention, nothing on Afghanistan. Just, frankly, what a slap in the face to those Gold Star mom, to our allies that we left behind and to our service members who are at some point are going to have to go back over to deal with this terrorism problem," Waltz said during an interview with Fox Business. 

