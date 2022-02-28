Top Democrat Begs For More Oil...From a Foreign Country

As oil prices continue to skyrocket thanks to leftist climate change policies, Democratic Congressman Brad Sherman is begging Saudi Arabia to ramp up drilling and exports.

Saudi Arabia - now is your chance to be an ally or an enemy of those standing against Russia's attack on #Ukraine. Saudi Arabia must open taps and produce more oil so the world can turn its back on Russian oil. Otherwise, the blood of Ukrainians is also on Saudi Arabia's hands. — Congressman Brad Sherman (@BradSherman) February 25, 2022

The pathetic plea comes months after the Biden administration also begged OPEC to increase oil production abroad, while limiting and cutting off oil resources in the United States.

"Higher gasoline costs, if left unchecked, risk harming the ongoing global recovery. The price of crude oil has been higher than it was at the end of 2019, before the onset of the pandemic. While OPEC+ recently agreed to production increases, these increases will not fully offset previous production cuts that OPEC+ imposed during the pandemic until well into 2022. At a critical moment in the global recovery, this is simply not enough," White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan released in an August 2021 statement.

"President Biden has made clear that he wants Americans to have access to affordable and reliable energy, including at the pump. Although we are not a party to OPEC, the United States will always speak to international partners regarding issues of significance that affect our national economic and security affairs, in public and private," he continued. "We are engaging with relevant OPEC+ members on the importance of competitive markets in setting prices. Competitive energy markets will ensure reliable and stable energy supplies, and OPEC+ must do more to support the recovery."

In October Biden asked Russia specifically to ramp up production, helping to fund President Putin's current war against Ukraine.

WATCH: Joe Biden says it's "not right" for Russia and Saudi Arabia to not "pump more oil."



Biden has attacked AMERICAN energy since day one. pic.twitter.com/2ckTLAKYNf — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 31, 2021

Just last week the Biden administration announced a pause on new drilling leases.

"The Biden administration is indefinitely freezing decisions about new federal oil and gas drilling as part of a legal brawl with Republican-led states that could significantly impact President Biden’s plans to tackle climate change," the New York Times reports. "The move, which came Saturday, was a response to a recent federal ruling that blocked the way the Biden administration was calculating the real cost of climate change, a figure that guides a range of government decisions, from pollution regulation to whether to permit new oil, gas or coal extraction on public lands and in federal waters."