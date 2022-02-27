Trump Praises Zelenskyy as a 'Great' and 'Strong Leader'

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Feb 27, 2022 1:00 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Prior to remarks at the 2022 Conservative Political Action Conference in Florida Saturday evening, President Donald Trump praised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a strong and brave leader defending his country from ongoing Russian attacks. 

"Well you know, you never know about bravery. Some people think they're brave and they're not brave and then other people don't think of themselves as brave and then they step up. You neve know until you get tested and he's being tested at the highest level and so far he’s really shown great leadership and great bravery,” Trump told the Daily Signal. "He is showing a lot of bravery so far and hopefully we won't have to need that too much longer because maybe things should end. This should not happen. This should never have happened."

"He's showing great bravery, absolutely," he continued. 

Further, Trump noted if he were still in office, Putin's unprovoked offensive against Ukraine would have never happened. 

"I just think it's a shame this is going on," Trump said. "This could lead to much bigger than this one area. This could lead to a lot of other countries and it could lead to world war."

"This is a very dangerous period for our nation, for the country," he continued. "It's a horrible thing and should have never happened, would have never happened under any circumstance...they're going to have to do more than sanctions I suspect." 

Most Popular