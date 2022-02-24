Trudeau Revokes the Emergency Act He Never Should Have Implemented

|
|
Posted: Feb 24, 2022 6:00 AM
Source: (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Canadian Dictator Justin Trudeau announced the withdrawal of the Emergencies Act Wednesday afternoon after freezing bank accounts (without due process) and arresting Freedom Convoy truckers opposed to his Wuhan coronavirus mandates. Citizens who donated to the Freedom Convoy or served truckers in their establishments have also been tracked down and punished. 

Conservative members of the Canadian Parliament continue to blast Trudeau's behavior and argue his withdrawal of the Emergencies Act proves he was wrong to ever invoke it. 

