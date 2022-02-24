Joe Manchin Has a Preferred Choice for SCOTUS

President Joe Biden is expected to announced his choice to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer by the end of February. With limited days left in the month, Democratic Senator Joe Manchin has reportedly expressed who he prefers for the nomination.

NEWS: @Sen_JoeManchin has privately told senators he wants @JoeBiden to nominate J. MICHELLE CHILDS to the Supreme Court. Citing public school education, desire for bipartisan nominee.



Supreme Court selection coming in the next few days. pic.twitter.com/oAVlxLSyt6 — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) February 24, 2022

During the White House briefing on Wednesday, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Biden doesn't intend to push back his plans for an announcement by the end of the month.

"Is there any circumstance, obviously, we're focusing so much on Ukraine, as evidenced by these questions. Is there any circumstance in which the President would hold his announcement of a Supreme Court pick after February?" a reporter asked.

"No," Psaki responded, adding it will declaratively happen before March 1.

President Biden hosted Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats at the White House two weeks ago to go over the process and potential nominees.

Meanwhile, the Judicial Crisis Network is warning Biden could choose a radical nominee to rubber stamp the left's agenda.