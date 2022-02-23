Energy

As Gas Prices Soar, White House Sticks to Climate Change Agenda

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Feb 23, 2022 12:30 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

President Joe Biden warned Americans multiple times this week that gas prices will increase, again, as a result of Russia's invasion into Ukraine. 

"Defending freedom will have costs for us as well, here at home.  We need to be honest about that," Biden said from the East Room of the White House Tuesday. "We are closely monitoring energy supplies for any disruption.  We’re executing a plan in coordination with major oil-producing consumers and producers toward a collective investment to secure stability and global energy supplies. This will be -- this will blunt gas prices.  I want to limit the pain the American people are feeling at the gas pump.  This is critical to me." 

But before Russian President Vladimir Putin made the decision to invade Ukraine, gas prices were already high as a result of Biden's energy policy and catering to the climate change lobby. Biden administration officials have repeatedly said they are trying to transition the country from fossil fuels to solar, electric and wind. Higher prices at the pump have been used to squeeze Americans into the new energy system. In other words, the pain is the point. 

During a briefing at the White House Tuesday after Biden announced new sanctions on Russia, Press Secretary Jen Psaki doubled down on the administration's energy killing climate agenda. 

Meanwhile, Biden is conveniently using Russia's invasion of Ukraine as an excuse for rising energy prices. 

 

