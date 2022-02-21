spending

Elon Musk Blasts Elizabeth Warren For Her Brazen Tax Lies

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Feb 21, 2022
Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren made an appearance on CNN last week to discuss a wide range of issues. During the interview, Warren continued her attacks on Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk and lied about his tax bill.

Warren also claimed taxes for billionaires are "optional," which isn't true. 

This isn't the first time Warren has made this brazenly false claim and Musk and others are calling her out on it. 

In November 2021, Musk donated billions to charity. Warren prefers that money be confiscated and squandered by the federal government.

"Tesla chief executive Elon Musk donated a total of 5,044,000 shares in the world's most valuable automaker to a charity from Nov. 19 to Nov. 29 last year, its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) showed on Monday," Reuters reports. "The donation was worth $5.74 billion, based on the closing prices of Tesla shares on the five days that he donated the stock. The filing did not disclose the name of the charity."

Most Popular