Elon Musk Blasts Elizabeth Warren For Her Brazen Tax Lies

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren made an appearance on CNN last week to discuss a wide range of issues. During the interview, Warren continued her attacks on Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk and lied about his tax bill.

SEN. WARREN: "You know how much [Elon Musk] paid in taxes, one of the richest people in the world? Zero! And he's not the only one. Jeff Bezos, another one of the richest people in the world, he pays less in taxes than a public school teacher or a firefighter." pic.twitter.com/8glWry5lWz — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 20, 2022

Warren also claimed taxes for billionaires are "optional," which isn't true.

This isn't the first time Warren has made this brazenly false claim and Musk and others are calling her out on it.

Will visit IRS next time I’m in DC just to say hi, since I paid the most taxes ever in history for an individual last year. Maybe I can have a cookie or something … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 20, 2022

For 2021, Elon will be paying the single largest tax bill of any individual in history (over $11 billion). @elonmusk https://t.co/CUdlqh471k — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) February 20, 2022

In November 2021, Musk donated billions to charity. Warren prefers that money be confiscated and squandered by the federal government.

"Tesla chief executive Elon Musk donated a total of 5,044,000 shares in the world's most valuable automaker to a charity from Nov. 19 to Nov. 29 last year, its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) showed on Monday," Reuters reports. "The donation was worth $5.74 billion, based on the closing prices of Tesla shares on the five days that he donated the stock. The filing did not disclose the name of the charity."