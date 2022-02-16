White House Won't Touch the Durham Probe Despite Direct Connection to Biden's Top Advisor

For the second time this week the White House dodged questions about Special Counsel John Durham's ongoing investigation, which reaches into President Joe Biden's administration.

On Monday Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about new revelations from a Durham filing that show personal residence servers belonging to President Donald Trump and the White House were monitored.

"Lawyers for the Clinton campaign paid a technology company to 'infiltrate' servers belonging to Trump Tower, and later the White House, in order to establish an 'inference' and 'narrative' to bring to government agencies linking Donald Trump to Russia, a filing from Special Counsel John Durham found," Fox News reports. "Durham filed a motion on Feb. 11 focused on potential conflicts of interest related to the representation of former Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann, who has been charged with making a false statement to a federal agent. Sussmann has pleaded not guilty."

Jean-Pierre refused to answer and referred questions to the Department of Justice.

Karine Jean-Pierre doesn't even try to answer this question about the bombshell Durham revelations. pic.twitter.com/QUrBSJ6Thu — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 14, 2022

On Wednesday Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked to comment and also referred questions to DOJ.

Psaki refuses all questions about the Durham investigation. pic.twitter.com/TNDvy55uwD — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 16, 2022

Before voters hit the polls in November 2016, the Clinton campaign sent out the false allegation that the Trump campaign was somehow connected to or colluding with the Russian government to win the election.

Computer scientists have apparently uncovered a covert server linking the Trump Organization to a Russian-based bank. pic.twitter.com/8f8n9xMzUU — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 1, 2016

After Trump won, Clinton Campaign official Jake Sullivan continued to push the lie in order to delegitimize Trump's presidency.

Jake Sullivan pushed the Russia collusion hoax on CNN in 2017, saying computer scientists told him of a "hotline" "during the campaign."



How did he find out this misleading information? Who told him? Did he know they were spying on Trump? pic.twitter.com/FwZmfCKd2W — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 16, 2022

Sullivan is now President Biden's National Security Advisor and is referenced in a number of Durham indictments.