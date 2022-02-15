New Poll Shows How Much Support Canadian Truckers Have From Americans

As Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cracks down on truckers in Ottawa by freezing bank accounts and classifying them as domestic terrorists, they're getting support from liberty loving southern neighbors.

According to a new Rasmussen survey, a majority of Americans support the Freedom Convoy of truckers who are protesting Wuhan coronavirus restrictions in the country.

"A new national telephone and online survey by Rasmussen Reports finds that 59% of Likely U.S. voters support the Canadian trucker protest, including 42% who Strongly Support the 'Freedom Convoy.' Thirty-three percent (33%) of voters oppose the trucker protest against Canada’s COVID-19 restrictions, including 21% who Strongly Oppose the protest," the survey found.

Meanwhile, Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is blasting off additional warnings about Freedom Convoy participation and combing through financial records for punishment.

BREAKING: Trudeau's CBC state broadcaster is combing through the illegally hacked database of GiveSendGo donors, and emailing donors asking them to explain themselves. — Ezra Levant ???? (@ezralevant) February 15, 2022

Oh. Mao. Gosh.

Canada's Deputy PM: "If your truck is being used in these illegal blockades, your corporate accounts will be frozen, the insurance on your vehicle will be suspended."pic.twitter.com/r9AQZAPb0n — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) February 14, 2022

For days police have been ordered to confiscate fuel and wood being used to keep truckers warm.