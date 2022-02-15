covid-19

New Poll Shows How Much Support Canadian Truckers Have From Americans

Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Feb 15, 2022 2:05 PM
Source: (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)

As Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cracks down on truckers in Ottawa by freezing bank accounts and classifying them as domestic terrorists, they're getting support from liberty loving southern neighbors. 

According to a new Rasmussen survey, a majority of Americans support the Freedom Convoy of truckers who are protesting Wuhan coronavirus restrictions in the country. 

"A new national telephone and online survey by Rasmussen Reports finds that 59% of Likely U.S. voters support the Canadian trucker protest, including 42% who Strongly Support the 'Freedom Convoy.' Thirty-three percent (33%) of voters oppose the trucker protest against Canada’s COVID-19 restrictions, including 21% who Strongly Oppose the protest," the survey found

Meanwhile, Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is blasting off additional warnings about Freedom Convoy participation and combing through financial records for punishment. 

For days police have been ordered to confiscate fuel and wood being used to keep truckers warm. 

