Surprise: Teachers Union President Insists on Masking Kids...Forever

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Feb 08, 2022 1:00 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Seth Wenig,File)

During an interview with MSNBC Tuesday morning, American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten insisted kids must continue to be masked in schools...pretty much indefinitely.

"What are the measures so that everybody knows so it doesn't feel like it's based upon politics, it feels like it's based upon making sure there is no transmission in schools," Weingarten said, invoking an impossible standard of "no transmission."  

Last year the Centers for Disease Control was caught red handed allowing union leaders like Weingarten to develop school reopening guidance. 

“Americans need to be able to trust the CDC to give them accurate, unbiased health information, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. That your agency would give teachers’ unions privileged access to the agency’s internal decision-making process on an issue as critical as school re-openings is a betrayal of that trust,” Republican Senators Richard Burr and Susan Collins wrote in a letter to CDC Director Rochelle Walensky in June 2021. “As a first step to rebuilding public confidence, the CDC needs be transparent about how the teachers’ unions came to have such extraordinary input in school re-opening guidance."

In February 2020 Dr. Anthony Fauci sent an email to a concerned Obama administration official, former Health and Human Services Secretary Sylvia Burwell, and said "typical drug store" masks don't work to stop the spread of the virus. 

"The typical mask you buy in the drug store is not really effective in keeping out virus, which is small enough to pass through the material. It might, however, provide some slight benefit in keep[ing] out gross droplets if someone coughs or sneezes on you. I do not recommend that you wear a mask, particularly since you are going to a very low risk location,” Fauci wrote.

Meanwhile, masking continues to take an enormous toll on children. 

Most Popular