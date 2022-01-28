Senator Hirono’s Impeccable Supreme Court Analysis is Back

On Thursday Justice Stephen Breyer officially announced his retirement, paving the way for President Joe Biden to fill his seat on the Supreme Court. It also means Supreme Court analysis from Hawaii's Democratic Senator Mazie Hirono, who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, is back in full force.

Making good on his 2020 campaign promise, Biden pledged to nominate a black woman for the position.

BIDEN: "I've made no decision except one...that person will be the first black woman ever nominated to the United States Supreme Court." pic.twitter.com/zmZCsz9EEA — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 27, 2022

But choosing a Supreme Court Justice by skin color isn't enough for Hirono. On the bench, Hirono wants Biden's nominee to make decisions outside of the law and constitution.

"I am expecting a fight, but there you have it. And I’m looking for someone who’s going to be, not only highly qualified, as all of the people that you already talked about are, but who really brings to the judiciary the kind of diversity that I’d like, that someone who will consider the impact, the effects of whatever decision-making is on people in our country so that they are not making decisions just based on, which I would like them to base it on law, which would be nice and precedent," Hirono said during an interview on MSNBC.

Mazie Hirono continues to prove herself as dumbest member of the senate pic.twitter.com/BW6tsYNEtR — Corey WORLD CHAMP (@TheBirdWords) January 27, 2022

The statement is raising eyebrows among legal scholars.