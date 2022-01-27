Top Doctor Calls for Reinstatement of People Fired Over Vaccine Mandates

After instruction from President Joe Biden and federal government regulators, a number of corporations fired workers who refused the Wuhan coronavirus vaccine. They did so before the Supreme Court ruled Biden's vaccine mandate for large companies was unconstitutional.

Now, with worker shortages and long delayed scientific evidence from the Centers for Disease Control that the vaccine does not prevent the transmission of the virus, a number of companies are hiring back previously fired workers.

Dr. Marty Makary, a top doctor for John's Hopkins University, has been calling on companies to rehire fired employees for weeks.

The data are now abundantly clear. Natural imm is more effective than vax imm.



Sadly, tens of thousands Americans lost their job & livelihood because the Ab circulating in their blood are Ab the govt does not recognize. Sci group think ruined their careers. Agree to Re-instate???? https://t.co/k0twDp3VMx — Marty Makary MD, MPH (@MartyMakary) January 20, 2022

Now, he's calling for workers to not only give people their jobs back but to issue an apology.

"Public-health officials ruined many lives by insisting that workers with natural immunity to Covid-19 be fired if they weren't fully vaccinated. But after two years of accruing data, the superiority of natural immunity over vaccinated immunity is clear. By firing staff with natural immunity, employers got rid of those least likely to infect others. It's time to reinstate those employees with an apology," Dr. Makary writes in the Wall Street Journal. "None of this should surprise us. For years, studies have shown that infection with the other coronaviruses that cause severe illness, SARS and MERS, confers lasting immunity. In a study published in May 2020, Covid-recovered monkeys that were rechallenged with the virus didn't get sick. Public-health officials have a lot of explaining to do."

We know public health officials like Dr. Rochelle Walensky and Dr. Anthony Fauci won't be doing any apologizing, but maybe there's a chance large employers will do the right thing.