Illegal Immigration

Texas Lieutenant Governor Slams Biden for Helping Cartels with Human Smuggling

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jan 27, 2022 12:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Texas Lieutenant Governor Slams Biden for Helping Cartels with Human Smuggling

Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

This week the Biden administration was caught red-handed releasing hundreds of single adult and male illegal immigrants into the United States. 

While the federal government is supposed to be deporting single male adults back to Mexico under Title 42, administration officials are breaking the law by facilitating bus tickets and plane rides for illegal immigrants to cities across the country. 

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick is reminding Americans the Biden administration is essentially finishing the job for criminal cartel enterprises and smuggling rings. 

As I wrote in a column last year, this was true with the unaccompanied minor crisis and it is true now with single adult males.

With President Joe Biden's current policy not to send unaccompanied minors back to their home countries, his administration is finalizing thousands of criminal transactions and completing human trafficking missions for billon dollar smuggling operations south of the border. Further, the administration is giving credibility to illegal immigration by knowingly placing minors with family members or sponsors who are also in the U.S. unlawfully. 

Thousands of unaccompanied minors aren’t making their way from Central America to the United States alone. They are being trafficked by cartel operations, who demand heavy payments and loyalty for the trek.

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Senior Obama Admin Official Calls Senator Sinema 'C***,' 'Trash' for Filibuster Vote
Spencer Brown
Biden Announces New Role for Kamala Harris and the Supreme Court
Katie Pavlich
Acosta Thinks VA Has Become 'Soviet-style Police State.' AG Miyares Responds.
VIP
Leah Barkoukis

President Biden Is Dragging Democrats Down the Drain with Him
Spencer Brown
After Leaked Announcement, Breyer to Make His Retirement Official
Katie Pavlich
Democratic Senator Recounts Wife's Abortion in Effort to 'Safeguard' Roe v. Wade
Madeline Leesman
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular