Texas Lieutenant Governor Slams Biden for Helping Cartels with Human Smuggling

This week the Biden administration was caught red-handed releasing hundreds of single adult and male illegal immigrants into the United States.

While the federal government is supposed to be deporting single male adults back to Mexico under Title 42, administration officials are breaking the law by facilitating bus tickets and plane rides for illegal immigrants to cities across the country.

NEW: We witnessed the federal gov mass releasing single adult migrants, almost all men, at a parking garage in Brownsville. Taxi cabs were then called for them. We followed the taxis to Harlingen airport, where the migrants were dropped off to get on flights around U.S. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/HcSSwtjMnR — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) January 25, 2022

There are black tarps set up around the parking garage to obstruct the public’s view. In a statement, the city of Brownsville confirmed to me that they use this spot to work with the federal government to facilitate travel for the migrants released from federal custody. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/c7kgs4rgyL — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) January 25, 2022

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick is reminding Americans the Biden administration is essentially finishing the job for criminal cartel enterprises and smuggling rings.

"Why is the Biden Administration doing this? They're complicit in smuggling people into America." @DanPatrick comments after new video shows a group of migrants being released into the US @BillHemmer pic.twitter.com/kFIeGWCeof — America's Newsroom (@AmericaNewsroom) January 26, 2022

As I wrote in a column last year, this was true with the unaccompanied minor crisis and it is true now with single adult males.