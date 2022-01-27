Texas Lieutenant Governor Slams Biden for Helping Cartels with Human Smuggling

This week the Biden administration was caught red-handed releasing hundreds of single adult and male illegal immigrants into the United States.
While the federal government is supposed to be deporting single male adults back to Mexico under Title 42, administration officials are breaking the law by facilitating bus tickets and plane rides for illegal immigrants to cities across the country.
NEW: We witnessed the federal gov mass releasing single adult migrants, almost all men, at a parking garage in Brownsville. Taxi cabs were then called for them. We followed the taxis to Harlingen airport, where the migrants were dropped off to get on flights around U.S. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/HcSSwtjMnR— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) January 25, 2022
There are black tarps set up around the parking garage to obstruct the public’s view. In a statement, the city of Brownsville confirmed to me that they use this spot to work with the federal government to facilitate travel for the migrants released from federal custody. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/c7kgs4rgyL— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) January 25, 2022
Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick is reminding Americans the Biden administration is essentially finishing the job for criminal cartel enterprises and smuggling rings.
"Why is the Biden Administration doing this? They're complicit in smuggling people into America." @DanPatrick comments after new video shows a group of migrants being released into the US @BillHemmer pic.twitter.com/kFIeGWCeof— America's Newsroom (@AmericaNewsroom) January 26, 2022
As I wrote in a column last year, this was true with the unaccompanied minor crisis and it is true now with single adult males.
With President Joe Biden's current policy not to send unaccompanied minors back to their home countries, his administration is finalizing thousands of criminal transactions and completing human trafficking missions for billon dollar smuggling operations south of the border. Further, the administration is giving credibility to illegal immigration by knowingly placing minors with family members or sponsors who are also in the U.S. unlawfully.
Thousands of unaccompanied minors aren’t making their way from Central America to the United States alone. They are being trafficked by cartel operations, who demand heavy payments and loyalty for the trek.