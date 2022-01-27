Supreme Court

Biden Announces New Role for Kamala Harris and the Supreme Court

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jan 27, 2022 1:00 PM
Source: (Michael Reynolds/Pool via AP)

Speaking from the Roosevelt Room at the White House Thursday afternoon, President Joe Biden announced he will uphold his campaign promise of appointing a black woman to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer. 

Biden also announced that Vice President Kamala Harris will be advising him on the selection process for a nominee, putting to rest speculation Harris would be chosen to fill the vacancy.

Biden said he plans to be diligent in his search and will announce a nominee by the end of February. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is standing by and plans to make the confirmation as swift as possible. 

“President Biden’s nominee will receive a prompt hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee, & will be considered & confirmed by the full United States Senate with all deliberate speed,” Schumer announced Wednesday. 

After reportedly being upset the news of his retirement leaked yesterday, Justice Breyer was in good spirits and gave brief remarks after Biden's announcement. 

Most Popular