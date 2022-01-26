Trump Just Dropped a Major Hint About Whether He's Running Again

During a recent round of golf in Florida, former President Donald Trump indicated he's planning a White House run in 2024.

"Now on the tee, the 45th president of the United States," a man filming is heard saying.

"[The] 45th and 47th," Trump responded, wearing his signature "Make America Great Again" red hat.

WATCH: In a recently published video to Twitter, Wednesday, the Former President, Donald Trump appears to illude to a possible re-election bid by calling himself the “45th and 47th” President. pic.twitter.com/Ph8lwG5ux8 — Redline News (@RedlineNewsNet) January 26, 2022

Trump's remarks on the golf course are similar to hints he's dropped before. Back in November, Trump said he would likely wait until after the 2022 midterm elections to make a final decision about running for president.

Former President Donald Trump, in an exclusive interview with Fox News, said he will "probably" wait until after the 2022 midterm elections to formally announce whether he will run for president in 2024. "I am certainly thinking about it and we’ll see," Trump said. "I think a lot of people will be very happy, frankly, with the decision, and probably will announce that after the midterms." The former president said that timeline was "probably appropriate." "It doesn’t mean I will," Trump said of whether he will stick to that timeline. "It’s probably appropriate, but a lot of people are waiting for that decision to be made." The former president said that "a lot of great people who are thinking about running are waiting for that decision, because they’re not going to run if I run."

In the meantime, he's heavily involved in endorsing candidates running for Congress.