Why is the Government Using Black Tarps to Hide Illegal Immigrant Men at the Airport?

New video from Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin shows dozens of military aged illegal immigrant males being dropped off by the federal government at an airport near Brownsville, Texas. It is unclear which U.S. cities they are traveling to.

NEW: We witnessed the federal gov mass releasing single adult migrants, almost all men, at a parking garage in Brownsville. Taxi cabs were then called for them. We followed the taxis to Harlingen airport, where the migrants were dropped off to get on flights around U.S. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/HcSSwtjMnR — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) January 25, 2022

Further, government officials are using black tarps to block their activities.

There are black tarps set up around the parking garage to obstruct the public’s view. In a statement, the city of Brownsville confirmed to me that they use this spot to work with the federal government to facilitate travel for the migrants released from federal custody. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/c7kgs4rgyL — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) January 25, 2022

In October 2021 the Biden administration claimed they were reinstating Title 42, which requires the immediate expulsion of illegal immigrant males back to Mexico. The Wuhan coronavirus pandemic was cited as the main reason why the policy was being used.

"The Department of Homeland Security will continue to process individuals in accordance with the updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Title 42 Order. As part the United States’ COVID-19 mitigation efforts, DHS will continue to expel single adults and families encountered at the Southwest Border," the Department of Homeland Security released in a statement. "Title 42 is a public health authority, not an immigration authority, and its continued use is thus dictated by the CDC. As announced on August 2, 2021, the CDC will review the latest information regarding the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and associated public health risks every sixty days to ensure that the Order remains necessary to protect the public health. DHS will continue to defer to public health experts on decisions related to Title 42 while continuing to develop safe, legal, and orderly pathways for migration."

Clearly, Title 42 isn't being properly enforced. Illegal immigrants are not required to be vaccinated and most of the time, are not tested for the virus.

Single adult migrants are supposed to be expelled from the country via Title 42. CBP tells me they had no involvement with these releases. An ICE source tells me these were ICE releases. ICE tells me they are looking into it. I am awaiting further comment from them. @FoxNews — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) January 25, 2022

The video comes after reporting revealed illegal immigrants are allowed to use arrest warrants as identification documents before boarding flights.

NEW: In a statement to @FoxNews, TSA confirms they are allowing illegal immigrants to use arrest warrants as ID at airport security checkpoints. They receive additional screening, and their DHS documents are validated by cross checking CBP databases. pic.twitter.com/U2PjCrOkgH — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) January 21, 2022

Just last week Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas boasted about illegal entry into the country no longer being considered a deportable offense.