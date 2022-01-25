Illegal Immigration

Why is the Government Using Black Tarps to Hide Illegal Immigrant Men at the Airport?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Jan 25, 2022 12:00 PM
New video from Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin shows dozens of military aged illegal immigrant males being dropped off by the federal government at an airport near Brownsville, Texas. It is unclear which U.S. cities they are traveling to. 

Further, government officials are using black tarps to block their activities. 

In October 2021 the Biden administration claimed they were reinstating Title 42, which requires the immediate expulsion of illegal immigrant males back to Mexico. The Wuhan coronavirus pandemic was cited as the main reason why the policy was being used. 

"The Department of Homeland Security will continue to process individuals in accordance with the updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Title 42 Order.  As part the United States’ COVID-19 mitigation efforts, DHS will continue to expel single adults and families encountered at the Southwest Border," the Department of Homeland Security released in a statement. "Title 42 is a public health authority, not an immigration authority, and its continued use is thus dictated by the CDC.  As announced on August 2, 2021, the CDC will review the latest information regarding the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and associated public health risks every sixty days to ensure that the Order remains necessary to protect the public health.  DHS will continue to defer to public health experts on decisions related to Title 42 while continuing to develop safe, legal, and orderly pathways for migration."  

Clearly, Title 42 isn't being properly enforced. Illegal immigrants are not required to be vaccinated and most of the time, are not tested for the virus. 

The video comes after reporting revealed illegal immigrants are allowed to use arrest warrants as identification documents before boarding flights. 

Just last week Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas boasted about illegal entry into the country no longer being considered a deportable offense. 

