Mayorkas Brags About Allowing Illegal Aliens to Stay in the U.S.

As Julio has been reporting first hand, the crisis on the southern border continues to rage with no plans from the Biden administration to change course.

On a ride along with Texas Highway Patrol working on ranches in Bracketville and a request came in from Border Patrol for help in Eagle Pass because around 500 people illegally crossed the Rio Grande at once. BP has all in custody now. — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 20, 2022

OVERNIGHT (Again): As a winter storm moves into the area, Eagle Pass agents arrest another group of 400.



400 people don’t just coincidentally decide to cross together. These are large-scale events orchestrated by criminal elements for $$. pic.twitter.com/tnz6qJbHbT — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) January 20, 2022

During a speech this week to the U.S. Conference of Mayors, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas boasted about the administration's policy that does not consider illegal entry into the country a crime.

Biden's DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas: "Unlawful presence in the United States will alone not be a basis for an immigration enforcement action." pic.twitter.com/kLofccX7PM — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 21, 2022

In other words, millions of illegal aliens who entered the country last year won't be removed.

Meanwhile the federal government is allowing illegal aliens to present arrest warrants at airports instead of proper identification as they travel to cities across the country, where they'll be able to stay indefinitely.