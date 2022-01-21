Border Security

Mayorkas Brags About Allowing Illegal Aliens to Stay in the U.S.

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jan 21, 2022 11:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
Mayorkas Brags About Allowing Illegal Aliens to Stay in the U.S.

Source: (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

As Julio has been reporting first hand, the crisis on the southern border continues to rage with no plans from the Biden administration to change course. 

During a speech this week to the U.S. Conference of Mayors, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas boasted about the administration's policy that does not consider illegal entry into the country a crime. 

In other words, millions of illegal aliens who entered the country last year won't be removed. 

Meanwhile the federal government is allowing illegal aliens to present arrest warrants at airports instead of proper identification as they travel to cities across the country, where they'll be able to stay indefinitely. 

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
SCOTUS Declines to Intervene in Challenge Over Texas Abortion Law
Madeline Leesman
Sick of Schumer and Pelosi Failures, Democrats Drive Down Congress' Approval
Spencer Brown
Lying Hacks: Let's Review the List of Shameless Filibuster Flip-Floppers
Guy Benson
Texas Democrat Who Slammed Biden's Immigration Policy Has Home Raided By FBI
Matt Vespa
DeSantis Gives Update on Wife's Health After Cancer Treatments
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
What the TSA Told Illegal Aliens to Present for Air Travel Only Shows How Lost Biden Is on Immigration
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular