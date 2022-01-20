Violence

Berkeley Professor Advocates for Violence Against Kyrsten Sinema

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
Posted: Jan 20, 2022 12:40 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Berkeley professor, former Labor Secretary and leftist activist Robert Reich is advocating for violence against Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema after she voted against elimination of the filibuster Wednesday night. 

"Tonight Republican Senators lined up to shake Kyrsten Sinema's hand. Democratic senators should have given her the backs of their hands," Reich said in a since deleted tweet. 

Reich's remarks come four months after leftist activists chased Sinema into a restroom while filming her.

President Joe Biden refused to forcefully condemn the behavior and justified it as "part of the process." 

