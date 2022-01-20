Berkeley Professor Advocates for Violence Against Kyrsten Sinema

Berkeley professor, former Labor Secretary and leftist activist Robert Reich is advocating for violence against Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema after she voted against elimination of the filibuster Wednesday night.

"Tonight Republican Senators lined up to shake Kyrsten Sinema's hand. Democratic senators should have given her the backs of their hands," Reich said in a since deleted tweet.

No big deal... just Democrat/Socialist icon @RBReich encouraging violence against a female senator who didn't vote the way he wanted. https://t.co/uCbmiaRYPx — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) January 20, 2022

My god, this deleted tweet from 'liberal' professor @RBReich is just outrageous - advocating violence against a female senator for voting in a way he doesn't like. pic.twitter.com/t3Pfci0iOU — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 20, 2022

Very tiny "man," @RBReich supports violence against women... not shocking at all. pic.twitter.com/nOGWAYr6x9 — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 20, 2022

Reich's remarks come four months after leftist activists chased Sinema into a restroom while filming her.

Progressive activists harass Senator Sinema in the bathroom at Arizona State University. | pic.twitter.com/1clH07Yp3Y — Mike (@Doranimated) October 3, 2021

President Joe Biden refused to forcefully condemn the behavior and justified it as "part of the process."