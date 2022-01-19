Joe Manchin Takes to the Senate Floor...in the Middle of Biden's Press Conference

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jan 19, 2022 5:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
Joe Manchin Takes to the Senate Floor...in the Middle of Biden's Press Conference

Source: (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

While President Joe Biden was giving his first press conference in 78-days Wednesday afternoon, Democratic Senator Joe Manchin took to the Senate floor to defend the filibuster. 

Despite pressure from the left and the White House, Manchin is standing his ground against eliminating the filibuster in order to pass Biden's agenda. He has repeatedly expressed concerns over runaway inflation, which is why he won't vote to pass Biden's multi-trillion dollar Build Back Better plan. 

“My Democratic colleagues in Washington are determined to dramatically reshape our society in a way that leaves our country even more vulnerable to the threats we face. I cannot take that risk with a staggering debt of more than $29 trillion and inflation taxes that are real and harmful to every hard-working American at the gasoline pumps, grocery stores and utility bills with no end in sight," Manchin released in a December statement. “The American people deserve transparency on the true cost of the Build Back Better Act. The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office determined the cost is upwards of $4.5 trillion which is more than double what the bill’s ardent supporters have claimed. They continue to camouflage the real cost of the intent behind this bill."  

Manchin has also opposed Biden's calls to eliminate the filibuster in order to nationalize elections and eliminate voter identification. 

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

The One Tweet That Summed Up NPR’s Fiasco Over Their Fake News SCOTUS Story
Matt Vespa
A New Video Has Surfaced That Shreds the Liberal Media Narrative About Ashli Babbitt
Matt Vespa
Fauci Cashed in During the Pandemic and Now We Know the Numbers
Katie Pavlich
Watch: Drone Footage of Biden's Botched Kabul Strike Released
Spencer Brown
New York Mayor Says He Felt ‘Unsafe’ Taking the City’s Subway
Madeline Leesman
As the Left Tries to Redefine America, One Book Is Helping People Rediscover America
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular