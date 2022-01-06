Nancy Pelosi

Pelosi Blames Trump Supporters for a Murder Committed by a Farrakhan Devotee

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jan 06, 2022 6:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Pelosi Blames Trump Supporters for a Murder Committed by a Farrakhan Devotee

Source: (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

In an effort to score political points against her enemies Thursday afternoon, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi falsely blamed Trump supporters for the murder of Capitol Police Officer Billy Evans. 

Evans was killed on April 2, 2021 by Nation of Islam and Louis Farrakhan devotee Noah Green. Green rammed his car into officers before he was shot.  

"U.S. Capitol Police Officer William “Billy” Evans, the Massachusetts native killed earlier this month in the line of duty in Washington, D.C., died due to blunt force trauma to the head, the District’s medical examiner told news outlets Thursday," Mass Live reported. "Evans, an 18-year veteran of the Capitol Police, was killed after a man rammed a car into him and another officer at a barricade outside the Capitol building on April 2. The other officer was hospitalized with serious injuries, authorities said."

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker piled on Pelosi's lie before revising his statement.  

As for the other officers who died, none of them were killed on January 6, 2021 or by rioters who were at the U.S. Capitol that day. 

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
One of MSNBC's Most Insufferable Hosts Might Not Have a Show in the Spring
Matt Vespa
Mistrial Possible for Ghislaine Maxwell, Pal of Dead Pedophile Jeffrey Epstein
Matt Vespa
New Poll Shows How the Majority of Americans Feel About the Future Of Our Democracy
VIP
Madeline Leesman
Biden's Teacher Union Alliance Blows Up His Narrative About Education 'Equity'
Katie Pavlich
Psaki Tells a Massive Lie About Governor DeSantis
Katie Pavlich
Here Are the Democrats Who Are Fundraising Off of the Capitol Riot
Julio Rosas
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular