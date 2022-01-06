Pelosi Blames Trump Supporters for a Murder Committed by a Farrakhan Devotee

In an effort to score political points against her enemies Thursday afternoon, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi falsely blamed Trump supporters for the murder of Capitol Police Officer Billy Evans.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds a moment of silence for “fallen heroes” of 1/6, reading the names of officers Brian Sicknick, Howard Liebengood, Jeffrey Smith, and Billy Evans.



The only Republicans participating are Rep. Liz Cheney and former Vice President Dick Cheney. pic.twitter.com/g7dv6IEaxV — The Recount (@therecount) January 6, 2022

Evans was killed on April 2, 2021 by Nation of Islam and Louis Farrakhan devotee Noah Green. Green rammed his car into officers before he was shot.

"U.S. Capitol Police Officer William “Billy” Evans, the Massachusetts native killed earlier this month in the line of duty in Washington, D.C., died due to blunt force trauma to the head, the District’s medical examiner told news outlets Thursday," Mass Live reported. "Evans, an 18-year veteran of the Capitol Police, was killed after a man rammed a car into him and another officer at a barricade outside the Capitol building on April 2. The other officer was hospitalized with serious injuries, authorities said."

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker piled on Pelosi's lie before revising his statement.

As for the other officers who died, none of them were killed on January 6, 2021 or by rioters who were at the U.S. Capitol that day.