The IRS Has Some Interesting Advice About Stolen Property and Bribes

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Dec 31, 2021 9:30 AM
Source: AP Photo/Jenny Kane

Tax season is right around the corner and the IRS wants thieves to know how they should report stolen property on their tax returns. 

According to IRS guidance under "other income," stolen property should be reported the following way. 

"Stolen property. If you steal property, you must report its fair market value in your income in the year you steal it unless you return it to its rightful owner in the same year."

The agency also wants individuals to include bribes on their tax return, along with illegal activity.  

"Bribes. If you receive a bribe, include it in your income."

"Illegal activities. Income from illegal activities, such as money from dealing illegal drugs, must be included in your income on Schedule 1 (Form 1040), line 8z, or on Schedule C (Form 1040) if from your self-employment activity."

