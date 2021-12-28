vaccine mandate

Biden Just Blew Up His Argument for Federal Mandates and People Are Noticing

Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Dec 28, 2021 12:15 PM
Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

As Leah reported earlier, yesterday President Joe Biden claimed there is no "federal solution" to the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic. He then jetted off to Delaware for the rest of the week. Today, he called a lid at 10:13 am. 

The admission has prompted calls from lawmakers on Capitol Hill and around the country to end federal vaccine mandates, which are destroying the economy. 

On January 7, 2022 the Department of Justice will be defending Biden's vaccine mandates in front of the Supreme Court.

