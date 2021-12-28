Biden Just Blew Up His Argument for Federal Mandates and People Are Noticing

As Leah reported earlier, yesterday President Joe Biden claimed there is no "federal solution" to the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic. He then jetted off to Delaware for the rest of the week. Today, he called a lid at 10:13 am.

NOW - Biden departs to Delaware beach house after telling governors there is "no federal solution" on COVID and it should be "solved at the state level."pic.twitter.com/Ux9RtPmb8m — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) December 27, 2021

The admission has prompted calls from lawmakers on Capitol Hill and around the country to end federal vaccine mandates, which are destroying the economy.

Then end the FEDERAL mandates. https://t.co/bI0iadKWKr — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) December 28, 2021

If there’s no federal Covid solution, why is there a federal vaccine mandate? https://t.co/NtrtwmqUt1 — Rep. Darrell Issa (@repdarrellissa) December 28, 2021

Biden says there's no federal solution to COVID and that this gets solved at a state level.



He should immediately end his unconstitutional federal mandates.



The Texas solution is no mandates and personal responsibility. https://t.co/lPlfsy7ioY — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) December 27, 2021

Then why is he still imposing unconstitutional FEDERAL mandates? https://t.co/H48m8OYAUO — Jane Timken (@JaneTimkenOH) December 28, 2021

After a year, we finally agree @potus. The federal government isn’t the solution. That’s why from the start, SD took a different approach by trusting our citizens to be responsible and make the right decisions for themselves & their families. Now rescind all the federal mandates. — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) December 28, 2021

On January 7, 2022 the Department of Justice will be defending Biden's vaccine mandates in front of the Supreme Court.