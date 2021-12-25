Media Outraged Over Parent Who Told Biden 'Let's Go Brandon'

|
|
Dec 25, 2021
Source: (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Yesterday during calls to kids about Santa Clause, a parent ended his conversation with President Joe Biden by saying, "Let's Go Brandon." Biden then said it back. 

That sparked outrage among many in the media, who quickly came to Biden's defense.

In the aftermath, there is concern that father will be punished. 

