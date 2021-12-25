Media Outraged Over Parent Who Told Biden 'Let's Go Brandon'

Yesterday during calls to kids about Santa Clause, a parent ended his conversation with President Joe Biden by saying, "Let's Go Brandon." Biden then said it back.

WATCH: Biden agrees with a father who says “Let’s Go Brandon” pic.twitter.com/QpAYqZbS87 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 24, 2021

That sparked outrage among many in the media, who quickly came to Biden's defense.

On a call with President Biden & First Lady Jill Biden intended for kids calling into NORAD to track Santa, a father ended the call by saying "Let's go Brandon," which is code for "F*** Joe Biden"

Biden replied, "Let's go Brandon, I agree." — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) December 24, 2021

If you think it’s appropriate to tell someone — anyone, really — to go f*** themselves after they gave your kids the time of day on Christmas Eve, it says a lot more about your personal character than anything else

That is all. — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) December 24, 2021

Somehow the guy is the true victim, and Biden was somehow in the wrong, as a guy gets on the phone to troll him on Christmas Eve after Biden was kind to the guy https://t.co/6DICyql7iN — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) December 24, 2021

From “meme” to a “slur” pic.twitter.com/HZ81guHhMf — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 24, 2021

In the aftermath, there is concern that father will be punished.

Step 1: CNN and MSNBC dox Lets Go Brandon Dad



Step 2: Dad is fired, family forced into hiding



Step 3: FBI raid, IRS investigation



Step 4: Dad loses custody of kids



Step 5: Gulag — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) December 24, 2021

Hope the Lets Go Brandon Dad's taxes are in order. He should probably lock down his trash. Make some space on the lawn for the CNN van. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 24, 2021