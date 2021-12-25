Media Outraged Over Parent Who Told Biden 'Let's Go Brandon'

Yesterday during calls to kids about Santa Clause, a parent ended his conversation with President Joe Biden by saying, "Let's Go Brandon." Biden then said it back.
WATCH: Biden agrees with a father who says “Let’s Go Brandon” pic.twitter.com/QpAYqZbS87— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 24, 2021
That sparked outrage among many in the media, who quickly came to Biden's defense.
On a call with President Biden & First Lady Jill Biden intended for kids calling into NORAD to track Santa, a father ended the call by saying "Let's go Brandon," which is code for "F*** Joe Biden"— Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) December 24, 2021
Biden replied, "Let's go Brandon, I agree."
If you think it’s appropriate to tell someone — anyone, really — to go f*** themselves after they gave your kids the time of day on Christmas Eve, it says a lot more about your personal character than anything else— Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) December 24, 2021
That is all.
Somehow the guy is the true victim, and Biden was somehow in the wrong, as a guy gets on the phone to troll him on Christmas Eve after Biden was kind to the guy https://t.co/6DICyql7iN— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) December 24, 2021
From “meme” to a “slur” pic.twitter.com/HZ81guHhMf— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 24, 2021
In the aftermath, there is concern that father will be punished.
Step 1: CNN and MSNBC dox Lets Go Brandon Dad— Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) December 24, 2021
Step 2: Dad is fired, family forced into hiding
Step 3: FBI raid, IRS investigation
Step 4: Dad loses custody of kids
Step 5: Gulag
Hope the Lets Go Brandon Dad's taxes are in order. He should probably lock down his trash. Make some space on the lawn for the CNN van.— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 24, 2021
I see the same media people that fawned over a woman on a bicycle flipping off Trump’s motorcade is just apoplectic that someone said Let’s Go Brandon— Amber Athey (@amber_athey) December 24, 2021