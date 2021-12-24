One Parent Had a Special Message for Joe Biden During Their Christmas Eve Phone Call

President Joe Biden spoke with a number of kids from the Executive Office Building Friday afternoon ahead of Santa's arrival on Christmas Eve.
During one of his calls, a parent signed off by telling Biden, "Let's go Brandon." Biden responded by saying he agreed. From the White House pool report:
Next kids they spoke with are in Oregon. First they talked to the dad.Griffin, age 11, asked for a piano.Another son, Hunter, wants a Nintendo Switch.Another child wants a Barbie. FLOTUS said she still has her Barbie- “now ancient Barbie.”Penelope, age 2: dad said she’d be happy with anythingPotus again reminded kids to be in bed by 9:00Jared, the dad, said merry Christmas and Let’s Go Brandon.
WATCH: Biden agrees with a father who says “Let’s Go Brandon” pic.twitter.com/QpAYqZbS87— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 24, 2021
Biden will spend the holiday weekend at the White House. The North American Aerospace Defense Command will track Santa as he travels around the earth.
