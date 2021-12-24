One Parent Had a Special Message for Joe Biden During Their Christmas Eve Phone Call

President Joe Biden spoke with a number of kids from the Executive Office Building Friday afternoon ahead of Santa's arrival on Christmas Eve.

During one of his calls, a parent signed off by telling Biden, "Let's go Brandon." Biden responded by saying he agreed. From the White House pool report:

Next kids they spoke with are in Oregon. First they talked to the dad.

Griffin, age 11, asked for a piano.

Another son, Hunter, wants a Nintendo Switch.

Another child wants a Barbie. FLOTUS said she still has her Barbie- “now ancient Barbie.”

Penelope, age 2: dad said she’d be happy with anything

Potus again reminded kids to be in bed by 9:00

Jared, the dad, said merry Christmas and Let’s Go Brandon.

WATCH: Biden agrees with a father who says “Let’s Go Brandon” pic.twitter.com/QpAYqZbS87 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 24, 2021

Biden will spend the holiday weekend at the White House. The North American Aerospace Defense Command will track Santa as he travels around the earth.

#NORAD has located Santa delivering presents on a beach near Zanzibar, Tanzania. Curious on where Santa is headed next? Visit https://t.co/NgHFVneAui to follow #NORADTracksSanta pic.twitter.com/qCCkuCZptm — NORAD Tracks Santa (@NoradSanta) December 24, 2021

These @NationalGuardNY Airmen will be helping track Santa Claus on his important mission tonight. Will you be following along with @NoradSanta? https://t.co/g36Bx1AKBD — National Guard (@USNationalGuard) December 24, 2021