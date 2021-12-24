Joe Biden

One Parent Had a Special Message for Joe Biden During Their Christmas Eve Phone Call

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Dec 24, 2021 2:30 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

President Joe Biden spoke with a number of kids from the Executive Office Building Friday afternoon ahead of Santa's arrival on Christmas Eve. 

During one of his calls, a parent signed off by telling Biden, "Let's go Brandon." Biden responded by saying he agreed. From the White House pool report: 

Next kids they spoke with are in Oregon. First they talked to the dad. 

Griffin, age 11, asked for a piano.

Another son, Hunter, wants a Nintendo Switch. 

Another child wants a Barbie. FLOTUS said she still has her Barbie- “now ancient Barbie.”

Penelope, age 2: dad said she’d be happy with anything

Potus again reminded kids to be in bed by 9:00

Jared, the dad, said merry Christmas and Let’s Go Brandon.

Biden will spend the holiday weekend at the White House. The North American Aerospace Defense Command will track Santa as he travels around the earth. 

