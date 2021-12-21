Biden Coughs His Way Through Speech About New Wuhan Coronavirus Tactics

President Joe Biden repeatedly coughed and sneezed while delivering remarks from the White House Tuesday afternoon about his administration's plan to combat the latest variant of Wuhan coronavirus.

Biden is coughing, sneezing through his speech — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) December 21, 2021

It’s not exactly reassuring that Biden is coughing and hacking his way through the speech. As he lectures us about what we need to do to protect ourselves from Covid. This entire situation is unserious and untenable. — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) December 21, 2021

Biden coughing through this speech does not inspire confidence — Abigail Marone ???? (@abigailmarone) December 21, 2021

Despite Biden's repeated coughing, WH says he is asymptomatic for COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/TsUr93I37f — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) December 21, 2021

Yesterday, the White House released a statement detailing how Biden was exposed to a staffer on Air Force One who later tested positive for the virus. The staffer was fully vaccinated and boosted.

"On Monday morning, a mid-level staff member, who does not regularly have contact with the President, received a positive result for a COVID-19 test. Three days earlier, on Friday, that staff member had spent approximately 30 minutes in proximity to the President on Air Force One, on the way from Orange, South Carolina to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki released in a statement Monday night, adding multiple tests for the virus were negative.

"This staff member is fully vaccinated and boosted, and tested negative prior to boarding Air Force One, as is required for everyone traveling with the President. This staff member did not begin to experience symptoms until Sunday, and was tested on Monday. Others on Air Force One who were in close contact with this staff member are being contacted and will be advised to get tested per CDC guidance," she continued.

While briefing reporters Tuesday, Psaki said Biden was not showing symptoms of the disease and will receive another test Wednesday.