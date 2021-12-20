Exposed: Biden Had Close Covid Contact

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed Monday night that President Joe Biden had close contact with a staffer who later tested positive for Wuhan coronavirus. The contact happened for 30-minutes on Air Force One Friday and the staffer started experiencing symptoms on Sunday.

"As we stated last summer, we believe it is in the public’s interest to know if any of the four principals (President, Vice President, First Lady, and Second Gentleman) are considered to have been in close contact with a White House official who subsequently tests positive for COVID-19 shortly after that contact. The criteria for what is considered a “close contact” with the principals is determined by the White House Medical Unit, in line with CDC guidance," Psaki released in a statement. "On Monday morning, a mid-level staff member, who does not regularly have contact with the President, received a positive result for a COVID-19 test. Three days earlier, on Friday, that staff member had spent approximately 30 minutes in proximity to the President on Air Force One, on the way from Orange, South Carolina to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. This staff member is fully vaccinated and boosted, and tested negative prior to boarding Air Force One, as is required for everyone traveling with the President. This staff member did not begin to experience symptoms until Sunday, and was tested on Monday. Others on Air Force One who were in close contact with this staff member are being contacted and will be advised to get tested per CDC guidance."

"The President is tested on a regular basis. As part of that regular testing, the President received an antigen test Sunday, and tested negative. This morning, after being notified of the staffer’s positive test, the President received a PCR test and tested negative. He will be tested again on Wednesday," Psaki continued. "As CDC guidance does not require fully vaccinated people to quarantine after an exposure, the President will continue with his daily schedule."

Meanwhile, Biden is scheduled to give a speech from the White House Tuesday vilifying unvaccinated Americans.