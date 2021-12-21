After Psaki Said No to Mailing at Home Tests, It's Happening

Two weeks ago White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki scoffed at the idea the Biden administration could send Americans Wuhan coronavirus tests through the mail.

pic.twitter.com/AIZrGCGiAC — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) December 21, 2021

But now as the President Biden grapples with how to handle the latest variant of the disease, his administration is launching a new testing plan Tuesday. It includes sending Americans at home tests if they sign up to receive them. The White House sent out details ahead of Biden's remarks on the situation Tuesday afternoon.

Standing up New Federal Testing Sites: Today, the President is announcing that new federal testing sites will be stood up around the country, helping states that need additional testing capacity. The first will be stood up in New York City this week. Distributing Free, Rapid Tests to Americans: Today, the President is announcing his Administration will purchase a half-billion at-home, rapid tests this winter to be distributed for free to Americans who want them, with the initial delivery starting in January 2022. The Administration will stand up a website where Americans can go to get at-home tests delivered to their home—for free. Utilizing the Defense Production Act to Further Accelerate Production: The President is pledging to continue using the Defense Production Act (DPA) and other authorities to make sure the U.S. is producing as many tests as quickly as possible. Through the President’s aggressive actions this summer, including use of the DPA, the Administration has already quadrupled the monthly supply of at-home, rapid tests in the U.S. The Administration will continue to use the DPA to accelerate production; just in the last week, the Administration used DPA to ensure that two testing manufacturers have the raw materials and equipment they need to produce as many tests as they can—enabling one company to double its production of lab-based tests, and another to rapidly to scale up production of new over-the-counter and point-of-care tests.

The tests aren't being sent "for free," but instead will be funded with taxpayer money allocated through the latest pandemic relief package passed by Congress earlier this year.