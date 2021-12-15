Joe Biden

Joe Biden Confronted with 'Let's Go Brandon' Chants in Kentucky

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
Posted: Dec 15, 2021 4:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

President Joe Biden made a visit to Kentucky Wednesday after tornados ripped through the state, killing dozens of people. Hundreds are still missing.  

"What I’ve seen so far is a group of incredible people pulling together, helping each other.  And they’re hopeful.  And we’re going to stay until this gets finished and totally reconstructed. A lot of people are going through a God-awful mess now.  And right now, they’re just recovering from the shock of it all. But in a month, in two months, in three months, when things are going to get really, they’re going to get really worried because they’re not, it’s not, can’t all be done that quickly," Biden said in Mayfield, Kentucky. "But we’re not leaving. We’re not going to leave. I promise you, the federal government is going to be involved until this gets rebuilt, this whole -- not just here, but particularly here, but also the other states as well."

During his remarks on the ground Biden, without evidence, invoked climate change.  

"You know, we’ve got $99 billion worth of damage just this year, just this year, because of foul weather and climate change. And so we’re going to get it done," he continued. "I've been impressed how everybody is working together. I really mean it. It’s just amazing," he continued. 

Upon arrival in the state, Biden was reportedly confronted with chants of "Let's Go Brandon." 

Most Popular