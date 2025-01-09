Flashback: Joe Rogan Said a Firefighter Predicted the Deadly California Wildfires

This week, a clip from a 2024 episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” predicting the recent California wildfires resurfaced.

Last July, Rogan, 57, explained on his show why he left Los Angeles. One of the reasons why was because he was evacuated three times from his house due to fires. In the episode, Rogan was wearing an LA Fire Department shirt.

“Last one, two houses in front of my house burned to the ground,” Rogan told comedian Sam Morril, explaining how he was always “waiting for the next fire” while living in LA.

Rogan then explained that a few things “freaked” him out when he spoke to a fireman.

“He goes, ‘One day, it’s just going to be the right wind, and fire’s gonna start in the right place, and it’s going to burn through LA all the way to the ocean, and there’s not a f***ing thing we can do about it,'” he recalled.

“I go, ‘Really?’’ And he goes, ‘Yeah, we just get lucky.’ He goes, ‘We get lucky with the wind…but if the wind hits the wrong way, it’s just going to burn straight through LA and there’s not going to be a thing we can do about it.’ Because, these fires are so big dude…they’re talking about like thousands of acres that are burning simultaneously, with like 40 mile an hour winds,” Rogan said.

So far, over 100,000 residents have been ordered to evacuate the Southern California area due to the fires. According to the Associated Press, for a while, the winds were too dangerous for aircraft to attack the fires from the sky, further hampering the efforts to stop the fires.