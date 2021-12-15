wuhan coronavirus

Biden Laughs and Walks Away from Questions About Wuhan Coronavirus Deaths

Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Dec 15, 2021 11:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Before departing for Kentucky Wednesday morning, President Joe Biden briefly stopped to take questions from reporters on the South Lawn of the White House. 

When asked about his responsibility for Wuhan coronavirus deaths during his tenure, in addition to why he hasn't pressed China about the origins of the disease, Biden laughed and walked away. 

"President Biden, on the 800,000 coronavirus deaths, do you have a statement on your responsibility? And why haven't you asked China to do more to be transparent on the origins?" a reporter asked. 

Under President Joe Biden more Americans have died from the disease than under President Donald Trump. 

"The number of COVID-19 deaths recorded so far in 2021 has surpassed the total for 2020, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University," WebMD reports. "Overall, more than 771,000 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the U.S. during the pandemic. About 385,000 were reported in 2020, according to CDC data, and more than 386,000 have been reported this year."

Under Trump's leadership and development of Operation Warp Speed, three vaccines and a number of therapeutics were developed in record time and left for the Biden administration. 

Meanwhile on Capitol Hill, Republican Senators Joni Ernst and Roger Marshal, along with Democratic Senators Dianne Feinstein and Kirsten GIllibrand, are working to develop a 9/11 style commission to get to the bottom of how the pandemic started. 

