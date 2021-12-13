White House

There’s a Massive Gas Tax in Biden’s Spending Bill

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Dec 13, 2021 11:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
There’s a Massive Gas Tax in Biden’s Spending Bill

Source: AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

President Joe Biden is desperately trying to get his multi-trillion dollar spending package passed on Capitol Hill before Christmas, but according to the Wall Street Journal, Build Back Better includes a significant tax on natural gas. 

"It could be a rough winter for energy prices across the U.S., and the Democratic spending plan will make it worse. The House passed what it calls a 'fee' on methane that amounts to a stealth tax on natural gas and everyone who uses it," the Editorial Board writes. "The bill slaps an escalating tax on methane emissions by oil and gas producers that will reach $1,500 per ton by 2025. The fee is meant to be President Biden’s contribution to the recent Glasgow vow to reduce global methane emissions 30% by 2030. The tax is estimated to raise $8 billion over 10 years."

"Producers will naturally pass the cost of the tax along to customers. Some 180 million Americans use natural gas to heat homes and run appliances, while some 5.5 million businesses use it to run their workplaces and manufacturing facilities," they continue. 

As I wrote in my VIP column last week, the pain of Biden's energy plan is the point. The administration is punishing Americans for using traditional energy sources in order to transition the country to a Green New Deal utopia of wind and solar. 

Meanwhile, the Congressional Budget Office has scored the bill and shows it will add $3 trillion to the deficit. 

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Oh, So That's What Kamala Harris Has Been Doing
Katie Pavlich

Schlichter: Unlike Our Woke Generals, Putin's Serious
VIP
Townhall.com Staff
No, Science Doesn't Confirm Climate Change Causes Tornado Carnage
Spencer Brown

How Liberal America Reacted to the Devastating Tornadoes That Ripped Through Kentucky
Matt Vespa

The Woke Mob Melts Down Over JK Rowling's Latest Tweet
Leah Barkoukis
Biden Attempts to Spin Horrific Inflation Numbers
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular