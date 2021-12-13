Oh, So That's What Kamala Harris Has Been Doing

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Dec 13, 2021 12:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
Oh, So That's What Kamala Harris Has Been Doing

Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Vice President Kamala Harris has been tasked with finding the "root causes" of illegal immigration, along with a number of other issues, and yet the crisis at the U.S. southern border is still raging. 

So what exactly has Harris been doing with her time? According to the San Francisco Chronicle, she's been busy redecorating. 

Over the past few weeks, senior aides and advisors for Harris have submitted their resignations. The staff turnover comes after reports of a toxic work environment. 

"Vice President Kamala Harris’s communications chief Ashley Etienne is leaving the White House. A veteran of the Barack Obama administration and a former senior adviser to both House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden, Etienne transitioned to Harris’s team in the weeks following the 2020 election. When Etienne joined the vice president’s office she told me she would stay for the first year, but still her departure comes after a raft of stories on infighting and low morale in the vice president’s office," Vanity Fair reports.

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
There’s a Massive Gas Tax in Biden’s Spending Bill
Katie Pavlich

Schlichter: Unlike Our Woke Generals, Putin's Serious
VIP
Townhall.com Staff
No, Science Doesn't Confirm Climate Change Causes Tornado Carnage
Spencer Brown

How Liberal America Reacted to the Devastating Tornadoes That Ripped Through Kentucky
Matt Vespa

The Woke Mob Melts Down Over JK Rowling's Latest Tweet
Leah Barkoukis
Biden Attempts to Spin Horrific Inflation Numbers
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular