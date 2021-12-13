Oh, So That's What Kamala Harris Has Been Doing

Vice President Kamala Harris has been tasked with finding the "root causes" of illegal immigration, along with a number of other issues, and yet the crisis at the U.S. southern border is still raging.

The main takeaway from the Yuma Sector right now is how open the border is here. Unlike when I was here in October, I’ve only seen BP agents picking up people. I haven’t seen a single agent just patrolling, meaning there is no one to stop anybody, good or bad, from coming in. pic.twitter.com/DXUbX3FpYo — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) December 10, 2021

So what exactly has Harris been doing with her time? According to the San Francisco Chronicle, she's been busy redecorating.

Kamala Harris has redecorated the VP’s office. Here’s the meaning behind her choices: https://t.co/pTteUooBBC pic.twitter.com/zbyP2zfBZy — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) December 13, 2021

Over the past few weeks, senior aides and advisors for Harris have submitted their resignations. The staff turnover comes after reports of a toxic work environment.

"Vice President Kamala Harris’s communications chief Ashley Etienne is leaving the White House. A veteran of the Barack Obama administration and a former senior adviser to both House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden, Etienne transitioned to Harris’s team in the weeks following the 2020 election. When Etienne joined the vice president’s office she told me she would stay for the first year, but still her departure comes after a raft of stories on infighting and low morale in the vice president’s office," Vanity Fair reports.