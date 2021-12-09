Teachers Union President Called Out for Mask Hypocrisy While Kids Suffer

American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten, the woman who kept schools closed for a year longer than necessary during the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic, is again being called out for her hypocrisy.
While schools are now open for in person learning, students are subjected to mask wearing thanks to harsh rules demanded by teachers unions. In New York City and elsewhere, children are forced to eat separated, outside and can only breathe freely in between bites.
My 8yo son and his friend had to sit out recess today because their masks were below their noses. pic.twitter.com/ZmanphTAWR— Karol Markowicz (@karol) December 8, 2021
Found out my vaxxed son has to eat outside 3 days a week - but they aren’t allowed to bring their jackets. It was 37° today. If they don’t get a seat, they sit in dirt.— Amy Shefrin (@AmyShefrin) December 9, 2021
It’s this scene from Diary of Wimpy Kid, but without blue Jell-O, hijinks, & instead of comedy, it’s now farce. pic.twitter.com/YNW7o9p0ER
CHILD ABUSE: Kindergartners are forced to eat lunch outside in 40 degree weather at Capitol Hill Elementary School in Portland, Oregon.— Katie Daviscourt???? (@KatieDaviscourt) December 8, 2021
They sit on buckets to social distance from their classmates. pic.twitter.com/KqFcliTFYf
But for Weingarten, masks aren't necessary while attending holiday parties.
Hypocrisy thy name is @rweingarten— Maud Maron (@MaudMaron) December 9, 2021
Hundreds of thousands of young students, including my 4, are in school masked right now. They are scolded when they stand this close to their friends.
I loathe the people who promote their own hypocrisy. https://t.co/UV8tvsLK8C