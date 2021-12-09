Teachers Unions

Teachers Union President Called Out for Mask Hypocrisy While Kids Suffer

Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Dec 09, 2021 5:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten, the woman who kept schools closed for a year longer than necessary during the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic, is again being called out for her hypocrisy. 

While schools are now open for in person learning, students are subjected to mask wearing thanks to harsh rules demanded by teachers unions. In New York City and elsewhere, children are forced to eat separated, outside and can only breathe freely in between bites.

But for Weingarten, masks aren't necessary while attending holiday parties.  

  
  
Most Popular