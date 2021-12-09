Teachers Union President Called Out for Mask Hypocrisy While Kids Suffer

American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten, the woman who kept schools closed for a year longer than necessary during the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic, is again being called out for her hypocrisy.

While schools are now open for in person learning, students are subjected to mask wearing thanks to harsh rules demanded by teachers unions. In New York City and elsewhere, children are forced to eat separated, outside and can only breathe freely in between bites.

My 8yo son and his friend had to sit out recess today because their masks were below their noses. pic.twitter.com/ZmanphTAWR — Karol Markowicz (@karol) December 8, 2021

Found out my vaxxed son has to eat outside 3 days a week - but they aren’t allowed to bring their jackets. It was 37° today. If they don’t get a seat, they sit in dirt.

It’s this scene from Diary of Wimpy Kid, but without blue Jell-O, hijinks, & instead of comedy, it’s now farce. pic.twitter.com/YNW7o9p0ER — Amy Shefrin (@AmyShefrin) December 9, 2021

CHILD ABUSE: Kindergartners are forced to eat lunch outside in 40 degree weather at Capitol Hill Elementary School in Portland, Oregon.



They sit on buckets to social distance from their classmates. pic.twitter.com/KqFcliTFYf — Katie Daviscourt???? (@KatieDaviscourt) December 8, 2021

But for Weingarten, masks aren't necessary while attending holiday parties.