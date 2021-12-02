wuhan coronavirus

'Nothing Off the Table': Biden Considers Vaccine and Testing Mandates for Domestic Flights

Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Dec 02, 2021 12:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File

Despite getting trounced in court after court over his federal vaccine mandate, President Joe Biden is still considering vaccine and testing requirements for domestic travel. 

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki explained during Thursday's daily briefing that "nothing is off the table." 

"Why not require a vaccine or a test to fly domestically? Why not go further?" a reporter asked. 

"Nothing is off the table so, including domestic travel, but we do have some strong protections in place already," Psaki said. "How we look at this, is, of course, we base our decisions on the advice of the health and medical experts, what's going to be the most effective and what we can implement. What is most implementable." 

Earlier in the day, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said the same. 

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden will announce new restrictions, which include extending mask requirements on domestic travel Thursday afternoon. 

"Today, President Biden will announce new actions to combat COVID-19 as the United States heads into the winter months and with the emergence of a new variant, Omicron," the White House released Thursday morning. "As we head into winter, today, the President will announce actions to provide additional protection to Americans and fight the Omicron and Delta variants." 

