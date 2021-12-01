Fauci Says Everyone Coming into the U.S. Should Be Tested...But There's a Catch

Speaking to reporters about the latest Wuhan coronavirus variant Wednesday afternoon, Dr. Anthony Fauci backed new testing protocols for all individuals entering the United States through an airport.

When pressed on whether everyone entering the country would be tested, including millions of illegal immigrants, Fauci said that topic was "a different issue."

"You know the new regulation if you want to call it that is anybody and everybody that's coming into the country needs to get a test within 24 hours of getting on the plane to come here," Fauci said.

Fauci gives a total non-answer to Doocy's question about COVID requirements for illegal immigrants. pic.twitter.com/DSxAfK8w54 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 1, 2021

Fauci also implied testing is being properly conducted by the U.S. government at the U.S.-Mexico border for illegal immigrants, which isn't true.

"There are protections at the border," he said. "There is testing at the border under certain circumstances."

There is no mass COVID testing of illegal immigrants at the border by the federal government. When they are encountered in the field, they are given masks & crammed into buses for processing. Only those showing obvious symptoms are tested.

Some NGOs test after BP releases them. https://t.co/hvpydAz8lh — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) December 1, 2021

On Thursday, President Joe Biden is expected to announce new testing requirements for all individuals entering the U.S. through an official port of entry. He will not announce new requirements for illegal aliens entering the country on foot.

"CDC is working to modify the current global testing order for travel as we learn more about the omicron variant; a revised order would shorten the timeline for required testing for all international air travelers to one day before departure to the United States," the CDC released in a statement Tuesday. "This strengthens already robust protocols in place for international travel, including requirements for foreign travelers to be fully vaccinated."