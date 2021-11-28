China

Fauci Fear Mongers on XI Variant and Warns Lockdowns Could Be Coming

Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Nov 28, 2021 12:00 PM
Source: (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)

Despite South African doctors saying the latest variant of Wuhan coronavirus is mild, Dr. Anthony Fauci is continuing his fear campaign and warning Americans to "prepare for the worse."

During an interview with ABC News Sunday morning, Fauci said while it's too early to tell, lockdowns aren't out of the question. 

"We just really need to, as I've said so often, prepare for the worst," Fauci said. 

After saying "prepare for the worst," Fauci admitted officials don't actually know how lethal the latest variant is. 

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization continues to cover for the Chinese Communist Party and Chairman Xi Jinping, naming the latest variant Omicron instead of Xi.

Just the Worst People
Derek Hunter

Most Popular