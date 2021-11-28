Fauci Fear Mongers on XI Variant and Warns Lockdowns Could Be Coming

Despite South African doctors saying the latest variant of Wuhan coronavirus is mild, Dr. Anthony Fauci is continuing his fear campaign and warning Americans to "prepare for the worse."

South African Doctor Who Raised Alarm About Omicron Variant: 'Symptoms Were So Different And So Mild'

During an interview with ABC News Sunday morning, Fauci said while it's too early to tell, lockdowns aren't out of the question.

"We just really need to, as I've said so often, prepare for the worst," Fauci said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci says it's “really too early to say” whether Americans can expect new lockdowns or mandates to combat omicron variant.



After saying "prepare for the worst," Fauci admitted officials don't actually know how lethal the latest variant is.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization continues to cover for the Chinese Communist Party and Chairman Xi Jinping, naming the latest variant Omicron instead of Xi.