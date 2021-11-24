While Biden Continues His Smears, Trump Meets with Kyle Rittenhouse

As President Joe Biden continues his refusal to retract false allegations of white supremacy against Kyle Rittenhouse, President Donald Trump is stepping in to do the right thing.

DOOCY: "Will the president ever apologize to Kyle Rittenhouse for suggesting...that he is a white supremacist?"@PressSec deflects, claiming that President Trump "refused to condemn white supremacists and militia groups." pic.twitter.com/JrldQZSiXf — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 23, 2021

Trump invited Rittenhouse to Mar-a-Lago this week after a jury found he acted in self-defense against a band of criminal adults in Kenosha last year.

Thank you for supporting the rule of law and the God-given right of self-defense. #KyleRittenhouse pic.twitter.com/wPJ3b0ecqt — ???? Kyle Rittenhouse Defense Fund ???? (@freekyleusa) November 24, 2021

Trump discussed the visit with Fox News host Sean Hannity Tuesday night.

"Kyle I got to know him a little bit...really a nice young man and what he went through, that was prosecutorial misconduct. He should not have had to suffer through a trial for that. He was going to be dead. If he didn't pull that trigger, that guy that put that gun to his head in one quarter of a second, he was going to pull the trigger. Kyle would have been dead. He's a really good young guy. He's 18-years-old," Trump said. "He should have never been put through that. That was prosecutorial misconduct."