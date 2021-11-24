After Previous Torpedo, Biden Has a New Nominee to Lead OMB

After the nomination of Neera Tanden to lead the Office of Management and Budget was torpedoed by Republicans and Democrats earlier this year, President Joe Biden has announced current Acting OMB Director Shalanda Young has been chosen for the position.

"Shalanda Young is the Acting Director of the Office of Management and Budget, having been confirmed by the Senate in a bipartisan vote as the agency’s Deputy Director in March. As Acting Director, she serves as a senior advisor to President Biden and plays a critical role in implementing the President’s vision across the Executive Branch," the White House released Wednesday morning. "Previously, Young served as Clerk and Staff Director for the House Appropriations Committee, where she oversaw the $1.3 trillion annual appropriations bills, necessary disaster aid, and major aspects of COVID-19 related spending. She also served as the Deputy Staff Director, Professional Staff Member, and other roles on the Committee. Young started her career as a Presidential Management Fellow at the National Institute of Health."

In March Tanden, who is the current president of the Center for American Progress, withdrew her nomination after it became clear it would fail in the Senate. Given a series of vicious and venomous tweets, Senators expressed concern about being able to work with her in a bipartisan fashion.

“I appreciate how hard you and your team at the White House has worked to win my confirmation," Tanden released in a statement at the time. “Unfortunately, it now seems clear that there is no path forward to gain confirmation, and I do not want continued consideration of my nomination to be a distraction from your other priorities."