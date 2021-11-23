Joe Biden

So, Are We Going to Talk About Biden’s Wuhan Coronavirus Death Numbers or Nah?

Katie Pavlich
|
|
Posted: Nov 23, 2021 12:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

President Joe Biden reached a grim milestone this week that most of his allies in the leftist media are ignoring. 

According to new data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, there have been more deaths from Wuhan coronavirus in the U.S. this year than in 2020 when President Donald Trump was president. 

"The number of U.S. Covid-19 deaths recorded in 2021 has surpassed the toll in 2020, according to federal data and Johns Hopkins University, demonstrating the virus's persistent menace," the Wall Street Journal reports. "The total number of reported deaths linked to the disease topped 770,800 on Saturday, Johns Hopkins data show. This puts the pandemic-long total at more than twice the 385,343 Covid-19 deaths recorded last year, according to the most recent death-certificate data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention." 

President Joe Biden promised to "shut down the virus" during his 2020 presidential campaign. 

President Trump and Operation Warp Speed set Biden up for success. According to Biden's own standards, he's failing. 

Most Popular