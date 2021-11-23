So, Are We Going to Talk About Biden’s Wuhan Coronavirus Death Numbers or Nah?

President Joe Biden reached a grim milestone this week that most of his allies in the leftist media are ignoring.

According to new data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, there have been more deaths from Wuhan coronavirus in the U.S. this year than in 2020 when President Donald Trump was president.

"The number of U.S. Covid-19 deaths recorded in 2021 has surpassed the toll in 2020, according to federal data and Johns Hopkins University, demonstrating the virus's persistent menace," the Wall Street Journal reports. "The total number of reported deaths linked to the disease topped 770,800 on Saturday, Johns Hopkins data show. This puts the pandemic-long total at more than twice the 385,343 Covid-19 deaths recorded last year, according to the most recent death-certificate data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention."

President Joe Biden promised to "shut down the virus" during his 2020 presidential campaign.

I'm not going to shut down the country.



I'm not going to shut down the economy.



I'm going to shut down the virus. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 30, 2020

More than 230,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 –– and Donald Trump has given up on trying to get the virus under control.



He may have quit on you, but I promise I never will. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 1, 2020

We're eight months into this pandemic, and Donald Trump still doesn't have a plan to get this virus under control.



I do. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 16, 2020

When Ebola hit, President Obama and I took swift action and successfully contained the virus.



After COVID-19 hit, President Trump lied to the American people and said it would miraculously "disappear."



Now, over 200,000 lives have been cut short.



It's a national tragedy. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 26, 2020

President Trump and Operation Warp Speed set Biden up for success. According to Biden's own standards, he's failing.