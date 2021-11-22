CNN Asked Winsome Sears About Her Vaccination Status. Here's How She Responded.

Over the weekend Virginia Lieutenant Governor-elect Winsome Sears was pressured by CNN to reveal her vaccination status for Wuhan coronavirus.

"During the campaign you encouraged people to get vaccinated but you are not saying whether you are vaccinated. Do you want to say now?" CNN's Dana Bash asked.

"As I said, America if it's about nothing else, it's about liberty, it's about being able to live your life free from the government telling you what to do. And so we understand this thing about slippery slopes. The minute that I start telling you about my vaccine status, we're going to be down the bottom of the mountain trying to figure out how we got there, because now you want to know what's in my DNA," Sears said. "You're going to want to know this that and the other. In New York you see we have people, waiters, waiters! asking people their vaccination status. And by the way, do you know what else they require? A photo ID to determine if this vaccine card you're presenting is really you. Who are we fooling? Come on."

"Let's say you get the vaccine. Go ahead and get the vaccine. If that's what you want to do, get the vaccine. Don't force it on anybody else," Sears continued. "We know and by the way, media, they're not telling us that people are suffering as a result of getting the vaccine. They have all kinds of problems. I understand it might be the minuscule, but when you're the one out of 30,000 that gets it, it's important to you. So we need to tel the good, the bad and the ugly about the vaccine."

Sears' comments came just days after OSHA officially stopped the implementation and enforcement of President Joe Biden's unconstitutional vaccine mandate for private businesses. Today is the deadline for federal government employees to be vaccinated or face termination.