Despite OSHA Halting Implementation, Psaki Says ‘Nothing Has Changed’ on Vaccine Mandate

Nov 18, 2021 5:00 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Speaking to reporters at the White House Thursday afternoon, Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked what the administration’s response is to OSHA halting the implementation and enforcement of President Biden’s vaccine mandate on private companies. 

“Let me be very clear, our message to businesses right now is to move forward with measures that will make their workplace safer and protect their work forces from COVID-19. That was our message after the first stay from the Sixth Circuit and nothing has changed,” Psaki said, urging private companies to move forward with mandates regardless of constitutional violations. “We are still heading toward the same timeline. The Department of Justice is vigorously defending the emergency temporary standard in court and we are confident in OSHA's authority."

On Wednesday OSHA posted a notice on their official website that due to ongoing litigation and a series of court rulings to halt the mandate, the agency is suspending implementation and enforcement. 

"On November 12, 2021, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit granted a motion to stay OSHA's COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Emergency Temporary Standard, published on November 5, 2021 (86 Fed. Reg. 61402) ("ETS"). The court ordered that OSHA 'take no steps to implement or enforce' the ETS 'until further court order,'" the OSHA website states. "While OSHA remains confident in its authority to protect workers in emergencies, OSHA has suspended activities related to the implementation and enforcement of the ETS pending future developments in the litigation."

