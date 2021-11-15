Another Democrat Joins the Republican Party

Texas House Democrat Ryan Guillen announced Monday morning he is turning in his Democrat Party membership and joining the GOP.

"Friends, something is happening in South Texas, and many of us are waking up to the fact that the values of those in Washington, D.C., are not our values, not the values of most Texans," Guillen announced. "The ideology of defunding the police, of destroying the oil and gas industry and the chaos at our border is disastrous for those of us who live here in South Texas."

He's being welcomed with open arms on the local and national level.

“I am proud to welcome state Representative Ryan Guillen to the GOP. The Republican Party is the party of faith, freedom, and opportunity, and we will continue to stand for these ideals in Texas and across the country," RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said about the switch. "With trailblazers like Representative Guillen, we will continue to make gains in South Texas and grow the party in our way to victories up and down the ballot in 2022."

Welcome to the party of freedom, opportunity & prosperity @RyanGuillen.



As Dems move further left, they're abandoning the people of South Texas & their values.



Rep. Guillen's decision to switch parties is indicative of a shifting landscape in South Texas. pic.twitter.com/6gwEV0DNqB — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 15, 2021

“John Lujan’s upset victory earlier this month in a district with a majority Hispanic population already proved that Texans are fed up with the failures of Democratic leadership and Ryan Guillen’s party switch makes that fact all the more clear,” Republican State Leadership Committee President Dee Duncan added. “Today’s Democrat leaders are so focused on appeasing their fringe-left base by putting teachers’ unions ahead of parents, pushing socialist tax and spending schemes, and fighting for open border policies, that even elected officials in their own party cannot support their radical agenda anymore. We welcome Representative Guillen to the Republican Party with open arms and look forward to working with him as he partners with the Republican majority to deliver solutions for the people of his district.”