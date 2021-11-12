Black Lives Matter Promises 'Bloodshed' in New York if Anti-Crime Units Are Reinstated

New York City's incoming mayor Eric Adams has vowed to return law and order to the streets after crime skyrocketed under Bill de Blasio's "leadership." As a former police officer, Adams argues he knows how to get the job done.

But while Adams' tough-on-crime position got him elected, Black Lives Matter is vowing to oppose efforts to reduce crime in the city. In fact, it's promising to get violent if undercover crime task forces are reinstated.

"If they think they are going back to the old ways of policing, then we're going to take to the streets again," BLM leader Hawk Newsome said during a rally outside of City Hall. "There will be riots. There will be fire, and there will be bloodshed."

New York City police are responding to Newsome's threats by calling him a domestic terrorist.

One current police supervisor said Newsome “should be denounced by every politician because he is threatening to harm the citizens of New York.” “The FBI should investigate him as a domestic terrorist and look into where he is getting his money. The people funding him should also be investigated,” the official said. “He is threatening to overthrow the government, cause physical harm and property damage.”