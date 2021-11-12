New York

Black Lives Matter Promises 'Bloodshed' in New York if Anti-Crime Units Are Reinstated

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Nov 12, 2021 1:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Black Lives Matter Promises 'Bloodshed' in New York if Anti-Crime Units Are Reinstated

Source: AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

New York City's incoming mayor Eric Adams has vowed to return law and order to the streets after crime skyrocketed under Bill de Blasio's "leadership." As a former police officer, Adams argues he knows how to get the job done. 

But while Adams' tough-on-crime position got him elected, Black Lives Matter is vowing to oppose efforts to reduce crime in the city. In fact, it's promising to get violent if undercover crime task forces are reinstated. 

"If they think they are going back to the old ways of policing, then we're going to take to the streets again," BLM leader Hawk Newsome said during a rally outside of City Hall. "There will be riots. There will be fire, and there will be bloodshed." 

New York City police are responding to Newsome's threats by calling him a domestic terrorist

One current police supervisor said Newsome “should be denounced by every politician because he is threatening to harm the citizens of New York.” 

“The FBI should investigate him as a domestic terrorist and look into where he is getting his money. The people funding him should also be investigated,” the official said. 

“He is threatening to overthrow the government, cause physical harm and property damage.”

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

The Recent Dossier News Is the Ultimate 'I Told You So' Moment to Liberal America
Matt Vespa
Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson Endorses Sarah Huckabee Sanders As His Successor
Madeline Leesman
Lisa Murkowski Has Officially Announced She's Running for Re-Election, with Strong Words for Her Haters
Rebecca Downs
What Biden Did That Caused Haitian Border Crossings to Fall...It's Not Hard to Figure Out.
Matt Vespa
Steve Bannon Has Been Indicted By the DOJ
Rebecca Downs
For Months Biden Said Infrastructure Was Urgent. Then He Delayed Signing It.
Spencer Brown
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular