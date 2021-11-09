Why is the White House Hiding Biden's Medical Assessment?

It's been nine months since President Joe Biden moved into the White House. The American people still haven't been briefed by the physician to the president about his health.

During the White House press briefing Tuesday, Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about when Americans can expect an update. She doesn't have one.

In late November 2020, Biden broke his foot playing with his dog.

President-elect Joe Biden will likely wear a walking boot for the next several weeks as he recovers from breaking his right foot while playing with one of his dogs, his doctor said. Biden suffered the injury on Saturday and visited an orthopedist in Newark, Delaware, on Sunday afternoon, his office said.

In March, he fell up the stairs of Air Force One three times.

And of course, there have been questions about Biden's mental acuity.

During the Trump administration, White House physician Ronny Jackson briefed reporters for an hour after President Trump's physical. He answered dozens of questions.

Now a member of Congress, Jackson has called for Biden to take a cognitive test.

"If President Biden cannot handle questions from his cheerleaders in the White House press corps, then it is concerning to think about how he represents the American people when speaking to foreign leaders," Jackson said in March. "Politics aside, this should concern every American who wants to know that their President is fit for duty and in control."