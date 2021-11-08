While Living Large, Obama Lectures on Climate Change

President Barack Obama made his way to Glasgow, Scotland Monday to speak at the United Nations Climate Conference of the Parties.

During remarks at the global summit, Obama blamed the Trump Administration for current environmental problems and demanded Americans bear the burden of a transition from fossil fuels to so-called "green" energy.

“Some of our progress stalled when my successor decided to unilaterally pull out of the Paris Agreement in his first year in office,” former Pres. Obama says during remarks at #COP26 climate summit. “I wasn’t real happy about that.” https://t.co/x78XgVL0BB pic.twitter.com/HW8dOS4CX3 — ABC News (@ABC) November 8, 2021

As a reminder, after the U.S. pulled out of the Paris Climate Agreement, the country still met emissions goals.

"Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released 2019 greenhouse gas (GHG) data collected under the EPA’s Greenhouse Gas Reporting Program (GHGRP). These data show that between 2018 and 2019 total reported GHG emissions from large facilities fell nearly 5%. These most recent data are consistent with the decade long trend in which total reported GHG emissions from large facilities decreased by more than 14% from 2011 to 2019. Notably, this downward trend in reported in GHG emissions has occurred even as the program began tracking more sources during this timeframe. With respect to power plant emissions specifically, GHG emissions from this sector decreased by 25% between 2011 and 2019," the EPA reported in November 2020.

“President Trump was right to leave the Paris Climate Accords. We have done more to reduce our GHG emissions over the past four years than our international competitors who cling to the ceremonial and arbitrary agreement,” former EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler added.

But while Obama claims to be concerned about the issue, his lifestyle doesn't reflect the fear he's projecting.

The former President currently lives in a 6800 square foot, energy guzzling mansion right on the ocean in Martha's Vineyard. He moved there in 2019, despite claims from climate change alarmists that sea levels are rising at catastrophic rates.