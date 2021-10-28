Democrats' Spending Plan Gives the IRS Massive New Power and Resources

The White House has released a new spending framework (not a written bill) to bolster President Joe Biden's Build Back Better agenda before he heads overseas Thursday afternoon.

The revenue portion of the plan shows the framework doubles funding the for IRS.

Doubling the size of the IRS to try to wring $400 billion out of Americans (mom and pop -- the big companies will always have better tax lawyers than the IRS) is a recipe for disaster. https://t.co/sM2myaLaPe — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) October 28, 2021

Previously, Democrats and the White House proposed allowing the IRS to monitor bank account transactions of $600. After outrage and criticism, that number was increased to $10,000. This week. Democrat Senator Joe Manchin said he told Biden the idea was "screwed up."

"They were never enabled to go into bank accounts of an average individual. I told him, the president and I had this conversation," Manchin said during a speech Tuesday. "I said, 'Mr. President, I don't know who put this out and how it got screwed up — when they said basically we're going to start looking at $600 transactions — even if it is $10,000 dollars, that's only $800 or $900 [per month]."

House Republicans are fighting back.

At @HouseGOP roundtable calling out proposal for IRS surveillance of Americans’ bank accounts @GOPLeader says it’s about Democrats lack of trust in the American people. Also points out resources should be used to hire and train more border agents, not 87,000 IRS agents. pic.twitter.com/HeFsUvmvD7 — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) October 28, 2021

Put this in perspective:



As a part of their socialist scam, Democrats want to hire more IRS agents than the population of President Biden's hometown, Scranton, Pennsylvania. pic.twitter.com/yTon6I6W34 — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) October 28, 2021

.@RepAshleyHinson:



"This is about unprecedented access for the IRS to get into people’s bank accounts at that granular level. And it’s about unprecedented power. Iowans are onto this." pic.twitter.com/URCRUbxy9x — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) October 28, 2021